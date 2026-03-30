Brent Sadler to Newsmax: Trump, Netanyahu on Same Page in Iran

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Brent Sadler told Newsmax on Monday that it is clear President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are on the same page when it comes to the war in Iran.

Sadler was giving his analysis of Netanyahu's exclusive interview with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy on "Ed Henry The Big Take."

Netanyahu credited Trump with understanding Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

"President Trump didn't ignore it," Sadler said.

"He recognized the threat decades ago and acted decisively, including leaving the Iran nuclear deal," he said.

Sadler noted there's very little daylight between Netanyahu and Trump when it comes to executing the war in Iran.

"There may be some tactical decisions that might differ on timing and attacking targets," Sadler said.

"We saw this over earlier attacks by Israel against some of the energy infrastructure.

"But President Trump clearly sees the tactics on the ground as part of a grander scheme for trying to get to a negotiated, i.e. sustainable solution," Sadler continued.

"Netanyahu and Trump agree the future for Iran is going to be decided by the Iranian people."

The question is, will they make a choice that's acceptable to both the United States and Israel?

"But for the American perspective, we have to have leverage so that whatever comes next, we can assure they're not going to be a threat to American lives and American interests in the region," Sadler said.

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