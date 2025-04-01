WATCH TV LIVE

Iowa AG Brenna Bird to Newsmax: Judges Don't Make Policy

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:02 PM EDT

Since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, lower court judges have issued 15 injunctions against the administration and its executive orders. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Tuesday that "judges don't make policy, they decide cases."

A federal appeals court refused last week to lift an order barring the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th century wartime law.

A split three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wouldn't block a March 15 order temporarily prohibiting deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Invoking the law for the first time since World War II, Trump's administration deported hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The Justice Department appealed after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg blocked more deportations and ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the U.S. That did not happen.

Bird called the injunctions "a serious problem."

"What we have right now is a situation where [former President Joe] Biden and his four years, he had not even close to the same number of injunctions that President Trump has had in two months and that are expected to continue," Bird said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Once again, the courts have been weaponized against President Trump, and it's important that we do something about that. Judges, they decide cases. They don't make policy. It's very different. That's why we have the separation of powers," She added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, lower court judges have issued 15 injunctions against the administration and its executive orders.
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

