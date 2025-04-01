Iowa AG Brenna Bird to Newsmax: Judges Don't Make Policy

Since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, lower court judges have issued 15 injunctions against the administration and its executive orders. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Tuesday that "judges don't make policy, they decide cases."

A federal appeals court refused last week to lift an order barring the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th century wartime law.

A split three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wouldn't block a March 15 order temporarily prohibiting deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Invoking the law for the first time since World War II, Trump's administration deported hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The Justice Department appealed after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg blocked more deportations and ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the U.S. That did not happen.

Bird called the injunctions "a serious problem."

"What we have right now is a situation where [former President Joe] Biden and his four years, he had not even close to the same number of injunctions that President Trump has had in two months and that are expected to continue," Bird said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Once again, the courts have been weaponized against President Trump, and it's important that we do something about that. Judges, they decide cases. They don't make policy. It's very different. That's why we have the separation of powers," She added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com