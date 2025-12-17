Iowa AG Bird to Newsmax: Roblox Lacks Basic Safeguards for Kids

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Wednesday she is taking legal action against Roblox for what she calls a failure to provide even the most basic protections for children on its popular gaming platform, despite marketing itself as a safe space for kids.

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Bird said parents have been misled about the risks their children face while using Roblox, which has tens of millions of daily users, many of them minors.

"Many parents had no idea this was happening because Roblox has represented itself as a place that is safe for children online and touted their safety," Bird said. "And that's exactly why, as a mom and a prosecutor, I am suing Roblox because they say that they are safe for children, although they lack some of those most basic safety protocols."

Bird's lawsuit alleges that Roblox allows adults — including potential predators — to interact with children on the platform through inadequate safeguards and weak moderation.

According to the Iowa AG, this creates an environment where minors can be exposed to inappropriate contact and content.

"That's a big problem," Bird said. "Parents need to be told the truth about what is going on on a gaming platform."

Bird also cited disturbing examples of content that her office says is accessible to children.

"We even found content on the platform that children would have access to, including children as young as nine, 10, 11, 12 — teenagers — but things called experiences like 'Epstein Island,' 'Diddy Party,' sexually explicit material that children should not be exposed to at any time," she said.

Iowa's lawsuit adds to a growing wave of legal and regulatory scrutiny facing Roblox over child safety concerns.

Roblox has been the target of multiple lawsuits filed by parents and victims alleging that the company failed to protect minors from sexual exploitation, grooming, and exposure to explicit material.

Some lawsuits have claimed that Roblox's chat features and user-generated "experiences" make it easier for adults to contact and groom children, while others allege the company prioritized growth and engagement over safety.

Critics argue that age verification tools are weak and that content moderation often fails to catch harmful material before children encounter it.

