FCC's Carr to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Flipped Script' in D.C.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr applauded President Donald Trump for his fast-paced measures that have "fundamentally flipped the script" in Washington since taking office, telling Newsmax that the FCC is following the president's lead.

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful three weeks in Washington, D.C.," Carr told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Look, if you step back, most politicians come to this town and they hope to turn the ship of government 1 degree here, 2 degrees there. President Trump has fundamentally flipped the script," Carr said.

"He has moved at a very high clip with executive orders, presidential memorandums. And we're following his lead at the FCC."

With diversity, equity, and inclusion measures now purged at the FCC, Carr said his agency will be aggressive in targeting similar "invidious" polices in the private sector — Comcast and NBCUniversal, for example — while also moving toward improving spectrum-sharing and efficiencies in wireless.

"We've ended the FCC's promotion of DEI. We're now taking a hard look at private sector companies that have been engaged in, frankly, this invidious scourge of DEI discrimination," Carr told Kelly.

"We're going to be working to end that by enforcing the FCC's own civil rights laws. And as we talked about before, we're going to be unleashing really great economic opportunity through permitting reform, moving on spectrum.

"It's really going to be some good things finally happening here," he said.

