Sen. Braun to Newsmax TV: Biden Will Have to Breach Filibuster to Get Gun Control

During his remarks to Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will reiterate his characterization of gun violence as a national epidemic, however, he will have to breach the filibuster to pass new gun control laws.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Wednesday’s "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax TV, “You'll have to breach the filibuster” to get it passed.

On Wednesday, Biden will restate his characterization of gun violence as an epidemic, both in the drumbeat of recent mass shootings and a spike in homicides and gun violence in communities across the country, a White House official told USA TODAY. Biden will again urge Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines — a measure he helped pass as a senator in 1994, reported USA Today.

He will repeat calls for Congress to pass two House bills to strengthen background checks for gun buyers and close the so-called Charleston loophole, which allows gun sales to proceed without a completed background check if three business days have lapsed, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the president's remarks. The bills, which have broad public support, have languished in an evenly divided Senate where Democrats would need to maintain their razor-thin majority while also finding 10 Republican votes, according to USA Today.

However, Braun felt there is not much interest in gun restrictions, especially when mass shootings, the recent trigger for Democrat's anti-gun efforts, pale in comparison to the amount of gun deaths in Chicago, which has the strictest guns laws in the country.

“I think there is less interest in gun control because, look at Chicago, there are more deaths there in a year than the mass shootings by almost a factor of two in this country,” he said, and “they've got the strongest gun control laws in the country, and I think that's what is maybe putting a wet blanket on that.”

Obviously, it takes more than just having laws on the books, he said, “you gotta enforce them and a lot of it has to do with the culture of where you live and maybe you ought to look, inward.”

Act II is coming after that, he warned.

I think the second act is “once they get us feeling good on the economy, it's going to be the federalizing of election law, HR 1 and SR 1— that will test the filibuster, hold on the Equality Act will be right in line, Green New Deal, Medicare for all, the two crown jewels of liberalism, that's in play too,” he said.

“Once they (Democrats) breach it, they'll probably go for broke,” he added.

“They are risk takers. Politically, it could cost them though, 2022, 2024 if we get our act together, he concluded.

