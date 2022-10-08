×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brandonjudd | ericadams | nyc | border | biden

Brandon Judd to Newsmax: New York Mayor's Complaints May Force Look at Border

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 08 October 2022 02:29 PM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' declaration that the migrant surge is creating a state of emergency in the city could force the White House to look at the border situation and admit that "something's going wrong," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax Saturday.

But, he told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that he finds Adams' complaint about the extra migrants flowing into the city to be funny.

"How much does he think it has cost the state of Texas?" Judd asked. "Texas didn't ask for all of the migrants to come across there.

"Look at the state of Arizona, my home state; and look at what we've been feeling for the entire time that this administration has been in place. What he's dealing with is a drop in the bucket compared to what Arizona and Texas have been dealing with."

The Biden administration has been a "dumpster fire on border security for two years," he added, but now that it's starting to affect liberal cities, "we might start to get the policies and programs that are necessary to secure the border."

Adams, though, has not been blaming the White House for the city's problems but instead has said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are at fault for sending buses of migrants to New York City, and Judd said that's because of "disappointing" far-left politics. 

"They'll never take a look in and say, What do we need to fix here?" said Judd. "All they try to do is try to use the blame game to stay in office.

"Eric Adams cares more about his reelection than what he does about the people of New York, and that clearly shows. The Biden administration does the same thing; they pander to the far-left activists."

The White House and the Department of Human Services, he added, pander to political activists who want open borders, and "that's a danger to the entire United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mayor Eric Adams' declaration that the migrant surge is creating a state of emergency in New York City could force the White House to look at the border situation and admit that "something's going wrong," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said.
brandonjudd, ericadams, nyc, border, biden
373
2022-29-08
Saturday, 08 October 2022 02:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved