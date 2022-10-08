Brandon Judd to Newsmax: New York Mayor's Complaints May Force Look at Border

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' declaration that the migrant surge is creating a state of emergency in the city could force the White House to look at the border situation and admit that "something's going wrong," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax Saturday.

But, he told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that he finds Adams' complaint about the extra migrants flowing into the city to be funny.

"How much does he think it has cost the state of Texas?" Judd asked. "Texas didn't ask for all of the migrants to come across there.

"Look at the state of Arizona, my home state; and look at what we've been feeling for the entire time that this administration has been in place. What he's dealing with is a drop in the bucket compared to what Arizona and Texas have been dealing with."

The Biden administration has been a "dumpster fire on border security for two years," he added, but now that it's starting to affect liberal cities, "we might start to get the policies and programs that are necessary to secure the border."

Adams, though, has not been blaming the White House for the city's problems but instead has said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are at fault for sending buses of migrants to New York City, and Judd said that's because of "disappointing" far-left politics.

"They'll never take a look in and say, What do we need to fix here?" said Judd. "All they try to do is try to use the blame game to stay in office.

"Eric Adams cares more about his reelection than what he does about the people of New York, and that clearly shows. The Biden administration does the same thing; they pander to the far-left activists."

The White House and the Department of Human Services, he added, pander to political activists who want open borders, and "that's a danger to the entire United States."

