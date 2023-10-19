Rep. Brandon Williams to Newsmax: I Have Deep Love for Israel

Hundreds of protesters against Israel's war with Hamas terrorists occupied the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on Wednesday. But there was one person who observed while carrying an Israeli flag: Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y.

Williams told Newsmax on Thursday he was proud to stand with Israel and condemned chants by some protesters that called for the elimination of Israel and Jews from the Middle East.

"I have a deep love for Israel and I have a deep love and greater love for this country," Williams told "American Agenda." "I'm reminded that in the 1930s, good people didn't do enough to prevent the Holocaust, and that won't happen today.

"I was proud to stand with Israel. There were 500 of them [in the rotunda]. There was one of me, and I like those odds."

Nearly 300 protesters were reportedly arrested by U.S. Capitol Police. Williams said he found it ironic that those who were calling for a cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas also were against the Jewish state existing.

"Their signs said 'cease-fire in peace' and their chants said 'from the river to the sea,' which is a code word for annihilation of the Israeli state and annihilation of all Jews that live in the Middle East," Williams said. "It is utterly reprehensible. They're calling for genocide, and they're wearing shirts that say 'peace.'

"I think that's despicable."

