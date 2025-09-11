Kirk Shooting Witness to Newsmax: 'Horrible Moment' Happened in 'Slow Motion'

Brandon Russon was an eyewitness to the murder of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon, having been standing only a few rows back from where Kirk was speaking. Russon told Newsmax that the entire moment seemed to unfold in "slow motion."

"It was an enormous crowd, one of the biggest crowds I've ever seen him have — having watched his videos — and then, of course, that horrible moment came, and it just seemed like everything was in slow motion, and I didn't feel like it was real for a split second," Russon said during an appearance on "National Report."

Russon added that with the ensuing chaos, he and his friend weren't sure if there would be more shots fired.

"And as I fell to the ground, I realized something horrible just happened. I saw the bullet hit Charlie — and am still recovering from that image. But it didn't really hit me that's what had happened until I had fallen on the ground."

He said his first thoughts were for his family.

"I texted my wife to tell her that there was a shooter and that I loved her — just in case there would be more shots. I'm grateful that there weren't. At that point, my friend and I ran into the building, and we were safe at that point," said Russon.

