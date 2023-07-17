Movie Distributer Purdie to Newsmax: 'Sound of Freedom' Resonates With Viewers

A new film that’s become a surprise summer hit resonates with viewers who "want to see an end to child sex trafficking," movie distributer Brandon Purdie said Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Purdie, vice president and head of theatrical distribution at Angel Studio, called "Sound of Freedom" a "great movie that stands on its own."

"People want to see an end to child sex trafficking," he said.

According to Forbes, "Sound of Freedom" is the 18th highest-grossing film this year.

The film — based on a former government agent's pursuit to rescue child sex trafficking victims — moved up the box office ranking in its second weekend in theaters, a rarity for movies and a sign of the strong support for the film, the news outlet added.

"This film accomplished something that less than three films in the history of cinema have accomplished — and grossed more this weekend than last weekend," Purdie said, pushing back on criticism of its alleged connection to conspiracy theorists.

"I think those headlines are out of touch. And I think that anybody who's seen this movie knows that it has nothing to do with conspiracy theories.

"It's a movie that's meant to raise consciousness and awareness," Purdie said, adding: "People that care about children care about this movie."

The movie took the No. 2 spot at the box office the past weekend, earning $27 million from Friday to Sunday and more than $85 million overall since it opened in theaters on July 4, Forbes reported, citing Box Office Mojo.

The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent, who tries to save children who have been sex trafficked.

