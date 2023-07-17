×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brandon purdie | homeland security | sex trafficking | movies

Movie Distributer Purdie to Newsmax: 'Sound of Freedom' Resonates With Viewers

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 10:26 AM EDT

A new film that’s become a surprise summer hit resonates with viewers who "want to see an end to child sex trafficking," movie distributer Brandon Purdie said Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Purdie, vice president and head of theatrical distribution at Angel Studio, called "Sound of Freedom" a "great movie that stands on its own."

"People want to see an end to child sex trafficking," he said.

According to Forbes, "Sound of Freedom" is the 18th highest-grossing film this year.

The film — based on a former government agent's pursuit to rescue child sex trafficking victims — moved up the box office ranking in its second weekend in theaters, a rarity for movies and a sign of the strong support for the film, the news outlet added.

"This film accomplished something that less than three films in the history of cinema have accomplished — and grossed more this weekend than last weekend," Purdie said, pushing back on criticism of its alleged connection to conspiracy theorists.

"I think those headlines are out of touch. And I think that anybody who's seen this movie knows that it has nothing to do with conspiracy theories.

"It's a movie that's meant to raise consciousness and awareness," Purdie said, adding: "People that care about children care about this movie."

The movie took the No. 2 spot at the box office the past weekend, earning $27 million from Friday to Sunday and more than $85 million overall since it opened in theaters on July 4, Forbes reported, citing Box Office Mojo.

The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent, who tries to save children who have been sex trafficked.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A new film that's become a surprise summer hit resonates with viewers who "want to see an end to child sex trafficking," movie distributer Brandon Purdie said Monday.
brandon purdie, homeland security, sex trafficking, movies
333
2023-26-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 10:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved