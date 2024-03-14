Border Patrol Council's Judd to Newsmax: Gotaways Scariest Aspect of Border

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council told Newsmax on Thursday that when it comes to gotaways "this is the most scary aspect of border security."

Gotaways, or those individuals that have entered the United States illegally but have not come into contact with customs or border patrol are estimated to be close to 1.2 million people.

Judd criticized the intelligence community and President Joe Biden's administration for failing to discuss how serious a threat the open border is to national security.

"I believe one of the biggest attacks on democracy is when our government withholds information from the American people to allow them to make informed decisions on what's best for them," Judd said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Judd, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in this year's presidential election, explained that the border patrol has known about ISIS operating at the U.S. southern border for two and half years and that "it's very disappointing that [FBI Director] Chris Wray is now just barely talking about it because we would have gotten out ahead of that problem, potentially."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com