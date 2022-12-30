Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden Admin Spurs Border Lawlessness

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Friday the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis at the southern border because its policies and pandering to left-wing open-border activists are encouraging illegal immigrants to flood into the U.S.

Judd told "American Agenda" there is more incentive for illegal immigrants because a majority apprehended after crossing the border with Mexico illegally are released back into the U.S. and get the same federal benefits of those who arrive legally.

"The vast majority of people that are crossing the border illegally are going to be released into the United States," said Judd, a Customs and Border Patrol agent for more than two decades. "They're going to get work permits. They're going to be allowed to put their children in school. They're going to get all of the benefits that somebody that's here legally is going to get … that's the magnet that is drawing so many people across our borders illegally. If we reward people for violating our laws, they're going to continue to come.

"This administration is encouraging lawlessness and that lawlessness is going to affect United States citizens. It's already affecting them."

Customs and Border Protection data showed there were 2,214,652 border encounters in fiscal year 2022, which ended in September, up nearly 600,000, or 33.2%, from the previous fiscal year. In October and November, the start of fiscal year 2023, there have been a total of 414,705 border encounters, a pace that adds up to nearly 2.5 million for the entire fiscal year.

Judd was asked about the pandemic-era Title 42 enforcement policy, which allowed for the swift deportation of asylum seekers in the interest of public health. President Joe Biden has tried to rescind that policy, but the decision is under Supreme Court review. Judd said the current administration is not trying hard enough to enforce it.

"Title 42 is not being used effectively right now, as it is," he said. "We're only expelling about a third of the people that cross the border illegally under this administration. When President Trump implemented Title 42, we were expelling 99% of the people, and that's why numbers dropped so low once this administration started giving carve-outs to multiple countries. That's when we saw an explosion in illegal immigration.

"We've got to get back to what was meant under the laws. We've got to properly enforce the laws, and if we do that, we will be able to control the border."

Judd said that is not likely under a Biden White House that has an open-border mindset to cater to its left-wing base.

"Unfortunately, this administration plays politics and only what they think is good for them in the political spectrum," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!