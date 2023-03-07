Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden Policies Emboldening Mexican Cartels

The lawlessness on the southern border caused by the policies of the Biden administration is what allowed for more extreme actions from Mexican cartels, such as the kidnapping of four American citizens last week, two of whom have now been found dead, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Judd told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that "what really scares me about this is [the cartels' kidnappings were] in broad daylight. It was within a mile of the U.S.-Mexico border and it clearly shows that the Mexico government does not have any control whatsoever of what is happening on their own side of the border."

Judd insisted that such a situation exists only when American "politics allow for it to happen. When you see the lawlessness on the border. When you see that our government does not react appropriately to that lawlessness, then it encourages these cartels to act in a manner that is even more dangerous than what they normally act."

The National Border Patrol Council president contended that "we did not see this under President Trump and we did not even see this under President Obama.... but when our politicians pander to open border activists, when they only care about what the left-wing activists say, you're going to expect this [strengthening of the cartels] and more United States citizens are going to die."

Judd emphasized that "my 25-year career has clearly shown that any time that our politicians will step up to the plate and will actually hold the Mexican government accountable, this all stops."

He explained that "these cartels are embedded in the Mexican government... They understand what is good and bad for business. They are there to make a profit. If they believe that... they can kill United States citizens and still generate that profit, they're going to do that."

But he pointed out that "if they believe that their profit is going to be cut back upon because of the violence, they're going to scale that violence back...... the stronger a president is on border security, then the more the Mexican government does want it needs to do.

Judd also said that if the Biden administration had the proper policy, there would be no need to consider more extreme measures being currently proposed by some to use the U.S. military against the cartels, because the proper policies would have already forced the Mexican government to take the necessary actions itself.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!