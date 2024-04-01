Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Accuses Dems of Power Play for Future Votes

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, emphasized concerns during a Monday interview on Newsmax, expressing frustration with President Joe Biden's border policies, saying that he believes Biden prioritizes political gains over border security.

"It's all about power," Judd reiterated, referencing a purported strategy outlined by a John Podesta Democratic think tank in 2012. He highlighted recent actions, such as Washington, D.C.'s, decision to allow noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in local elections, as evidence of a broader political agenda.

During an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Judd emphasized the role of incentives in fueling illegal immigration. "That's the magnet that draws so many people across our borders illegally," he remarked. Judd argued that policies like amnesty and local support for illegal immigrants only exacerbate the issue by attracting more individuals to attempt unauthorized entry.

Judd expressed frustration with the consequences of such policies on Border Patrol agents. "We go out [to] patrol the border expecting to be able to stop this," he lamented. However, he highlighted instances where agents are compelled to release individuals based on "policy" rather than "law," attributing this to the current administration's directives.

He further suggested a link between immigration policies and electoral considerations. "That's why the census is going to count," Judd asserted, and the census is going to determine how many seats in the House of Representatives we have. These people are going to blue states; They're creating more districts in blue states. That's just going to give more U.S. House seats to Democrats."

He argued that the influx of individuals, regardless of legal status, would lead to more House seats for Democrat-leaning states, thus consolidating democratic political power in the future.

