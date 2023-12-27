Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Border Patrol Sees Caravans Daily

As reports circulate of a caravan of 8,000 migrants headed for the U.S., Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Wednesday that agents along the U.S.-Mexico border are "seeing a caravan every single day."

"On Christmas Day, which is normally our slowest day of the year, we apprehended seven times what the norm is. So we're seeing a caravan every single day on our southwest border, and what that does is that depletes our resources," Judd said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "It doesn't allow us to properly patrol the border. We cede area to the cartels every single time we have to take these big groups into custody.

"We have to transport them," he continued. "We have to process them. We have to take them to the hospital. We have to do detention security when these individuals are in our stations, so it takes our agents out of the field. And when our agents aren't in the field, we can't properly patrol the border. When we can't do that, that means American lives are in danger. That's when the got aways happen. That's when aliens from special interest countries — countries that want to do us harm — [happen]. That's when the fentanyl, the cocaine, that's when it makes it into our country.

"This is a very dangerous situation that could be solved tomorrow if we had the proper policy, but we can't get this administration to do what's right by the American people."

The migrant caravan of 8,000 that is approaching the United States is reportedly the largest since June 2022 and is made up primarily of people from Cuba, Haiti, and Honduras. Local media reported that some caravan members came from as far away as India and Bangladesh, according to the BBC.

When asked if there's concern among border agents about terrorists infiltrating the U.S. through the southern border, Judd said, "We're all concerned about that, especially with the got aways.

"It's one thing to take somebody in custody that matches some semblance of the terrorist watchlist, but it's another thing when you know that thousands upon thousands of people are able to enter our country illegally and evade apprehension," he said. "One of those individuals that was apprehended on the terrorist watch list was apprehended in the trunk of a vehicle in Texas. It was Texas DPS [Department of Public Safety] that was able to apprehend that individual.

"So we have to look at what is depleting our resources," Judd continued. "How can we put our resources back in the field? How can we actually protect the American people? Because that's what every single Border Patrol agent wants to do. We want to protect the American people. We just can't do it right now under the policies that we're given by this administration."

