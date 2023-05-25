Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden Admin Denies Border Patrol Key Resources

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration is not providing Border Patrol agents with enough resources to deal with the immigration crisis along the southern U.S. border.

"We're constantly battling an administration that won't give us the proper resources, technology, infrastructure, or even the simple policies that will allow us to do our jobs, and that's what's frustrating every single one of us," Judd, whose group is the union for the roughly 18,000 Border Patrol agents and support personnel, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Judd said the extra resources are needed because the Mexican drug cartels are quite sophisticated in their smuggling operations, whether it's humans or drugs.

"They understand what they need to do to distract us to get their higher-value products," Judd said. "Whether that's fentanyl, criminal aliens, aliens from special-interest countries, they understand exactly what they need to do.

"It was not but a couple of months ago that a smuggler decided to leave a child on a trail knowing that an agent that was trying to catch up to this group would then have to take this child into custody and take them back to the station. It would allow that smuggler to get all of his people away. If we would not have found that child, that child would have died, and that smuggler wouldn't have cared. That's what we constantly see, and it's up to the agents to then find those people and take them into custody and to save lives."

Judd said the Biden administration has too many people with an open-border mindset to pay enough attention to what Border Patrol agents need.

"This fight that we're facing where you have too many people in the West Wing that come from activist backgrounds that want open borders," Judd said. "And they're constantly pushing against this while we're constantly pushing to give us the policies that will allow us to save lives, not just migrants, but also U.S. citizens from the fentanyl crisis that is afflicting every single one of us here in the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!