Border Patrol's Judd to Newsmax: WH Using Too Many 'Carveouts' With Title 42

The use of Title 42 at the border to keep migrants who have communicable diseases out of the country is "extremely effective" if it's used properly like it was under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden's White House has given "way too many carveouts to many countries," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"When you look at the Trump administration, we were expelling 98% of everybody that crossed the border illegally," Judd said on Newsmax's "National Report." "That became extremely effective when you look at [how] the numbers dropped on illegal immigration to 45-year lows.

"But this administration has given way too many carveouts to many countries. In fact, we're only expelling countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. There are a couple of others, but for the vast majority of countries, we're not expelling people."

As a result, in April alone, 110,000 people were released into the United States, but 95,000 were expelled, Judd said. "This administration continues to ignore what the American public wants, and they continue to do pander to their open-border activists," said Judd. "When you look at the White House, they're filled with open-border activists. And that's why they're doing what they're doing."

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is appealing a Louisiana federal judge's ruling to keep Title 42 in place, and Judd said that's because the White House cares more about activists and energizing its base than it does about the American public.

"Borde security is no laughing matter," he said. "It is extremely important that we secure the border. All we have to do is look at 2021. We had a record number of overdose deaths from dangerous drugs.

"Those dangerous drugs come across our southwest border. We're allowing criminal cartels to control stretches of our border, and that should never happen. That puts the American public in danger, and this administration just doesn't seem to care."

Judd also commented on recent statements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who says Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have never tried to contact him, and that he last spoke with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over a year ago, because the administration does not want to talk to leaders on the border.

"Gov. Abbott was absolutely correct," he said. "This administration doesn't care about talking to anybody unless they have the same viewpoint. I was in constant communication with President [Donald] Trump. This administration has never reached out to me. They do not care about what the American public wants."

