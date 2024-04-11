Brandon Judd to Newsmax: 'Deflection' Biden's Only Border Response

The Biden administration, with its comments about the influx of migrants swarming across the nation's border, keeps avoiding its accountability for the problem, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Deflection," Judd said on "Wake Up America." "That's all we're ever going to get from this administration."

President Joe Biden, Judd added, claims he needs Republicans to pass border legislation when it already has legislation on the table through H.R.2, the House bill that remains in limbo in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"Why doesn't he put pressure on [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer," Judd asked. "They continue to bypass H.R.2, [which] as we know is the perfect bill. It would shut everything down."

Meanwhile, Biden is deflecting and saying he's examining what authority he has to shut down the border, Judd said.

"He's boxed himself into a corner," he said. "He knows that if he does come out with policy right now, then everybody is going to say well, then why didn't you do it three years ago? So he can't do anything."

Instead, Biden will continue to "push out that narrative to try to stonewall the American people, and that's what is disgusting to me to see our government not giving the American people the truth so that they can make an informed decision when it comes to the ballot," Judd said.

Judd said finds it "maddening" that the Biden administration is not doing its job in protecting the American people."

"It's really funny that there are a lot of outlets out there saying, 'Hey, he's considering an executive order. He's considering what he can do,'" Judd said. "That's not what he said. In fact, he clearly said, 'I don't have the authority.' That's the deflection. That's where he's going to run."

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, about 22,000 Chinese nationals crossed over the southern border in the last five months alone, and Judd said he and his agents see Chinese immigrants and others crossing the border "every single day."

"It's not just China," he said. "It's the Middle East. It's eastern European nations. It's African nations. We're seeing numbers that we've never would have dreamed of in our worst nightmares that are crossing our borders illegally."

And with China, "they're sending these military-aged men," Judd said. "We know that China is an enemy of ours. We know that they want to topple our government. We know that they want to see a new world and they continue to send these people and we're releasing them into the United States."

But there is even "more deflection" about the Chinese migrants, he said.

"The State Department then has to find another country that will take them back," he said. "We don't have to deport them to their own country. All we have to do is find a safe third country and we can deport them to that country. But the State Department doesn't do anything."

Such action means the Biden administration is a "failed" one when it comes to border security and the safety of the American people, Judd said.

"I hope that come November, that the American people will look at this and consider it when they go to the ballot box," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com