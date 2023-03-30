Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Impeach Mayorkas for Lying

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of lying during testimony to Congress this week by denying knowledge of the significance of wristbands being worn by some immigrants coming across the border.

Judd said it's grounds for impeachment.

"He's lying to Congress [when] he's under oath, and he's perjuring himself," Judd said Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That is a high crime and misdemeanor and it is impeachable."

During a fiery exchange Tuesday between Mayorkas and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, while Mayorkas was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cruz showed Mayorkas the wristbands, which cartels use to track money from the migrants.

Mayorkas said he did not know what they are.

The wristbands are issued through the cartels to identify the migrants who have paid to come across the Rio Grande, who are eligible to cross again if they have been sent back, and how many times they have tried to come across, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Border Report.

Judd said Mayorkas lied with his denials on the wristbands, as well as when he said he's not aware that the drug cartels distract agents and create artificial gaps in border coverage.

"He has to know what that information is," said Judd. "I communicated as far as what the cartels are doing with creating gaps in our coverage and to him on the wristbands. All of those issues, he knows what those are, and then he gets up there, and he just flat-out lied."

If it turns out that Mayorkas didn't know the reason for the wristbands, "he is incompetent, he's not running his department correctly, and he needs to be removed for that," Judd said.

The Biden administration won't move to remove Mayorkas, though, even though he must leave office if the U.S. hopes to regain control of the border, Judd said.

"Unfortunately, I just don't have any confidence in this administration that they want to do what's right by the American people," he said.

The White House and West Wing are "permeated with open-border activists," said Judd.

"When you look at DHS and you look at the political appointees, they come from activist backgrounds," he said. "They pander to their base. They're looking at how is what's going to be better for them as far as the election goes, rather than what's going to be best for the American people."

Mayorkas also deflected on his testimony when asked about the 1,100 Border Patrol agents who were injured on the job this year, said Judd.

The public hasn't heard about the high numbers, he added, because the mainstream media won't cover the issue.

"If the American people understood what is taking place, they would continually call their congressional officials [and] their senators," said Judd. "Every single time we put on the uniform, every single time we go out there, and we and we patrol the border, we're constantly under attack."

The government, under the Biden administration, is refusing to prosecute, leading to rising violence and attacks, said Judd.

The Border Patrol's morale, he added, is at the lowest point he's seen in his 25 years on the job.

Impeaching Mayorkas will also force the mainstream media to address the border crisis, said Judd.

"If there's a trial, the mainstream media has to cover it, and if the mainstream media covers it, then the people will know what's going on," he said. "The American public has to understand what's going on. And that's why impeachment is so important."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!