Border Patrol Council Chief to Newsmax: Abbott's Order on Immigrants Needed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to return all illegal immigrants to the border was necessary because President Joe Biden and his administration are doing "absolutely nothing" to ease the crisis, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax Friday.

"He has to look at how he can protect his citizens," Judd said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"He has to look at how he can protect his state, and when he's looking at this, he has to come up with drastic measures. I'm grateful that he's willing to think outside the box [and] that he's willing to put in place programs that are going to protect his state and his citizens and allow the federal government to sue him."

Border counties in Texas earlier this week declared an invasion at the border and called on Abbott to expel illegal immigrants. Judd said it's likely the federal government will sue Texas, which will allow the courts to make a ruling on whether Abbott has the authority to set rules in the state.

"The federal government isn't picking up the tab," said Judd, who also believes an invasion is taking place. "When people drown in the river, it's the counties that pick that up. The counties have to deal with the drug overdose problems that are coming from Mexico. It's the counties that have to deal with the crime.

"That comes from all of this chaos that exists on the border."

Judd added that the definition of an invasion is when foreign armies or a collective group enters the country and that the cartels at the border fit that definition.

"The cartels are orchestrating all of this," said Judd. "They are orchestrating everything that is coming into the country, so I think there is absolutely an argument to be made because it is an organized group that is sending these people across."

But meanwhile, Texas must challenge everything that is happening, said Judd.

"We have got to put in place programs and operations that are going to allow us to control the border and then let the court step in and decide whether or not it was correct or not," he said.

Judd added that he not only thinks Abbott is correct, but he would expect other border governors to do the same.

"I would expect Arizona, New Mexico, and California to do the same," said Judd. "We know New Mexico and California are not, but let's see what Arizona does."

