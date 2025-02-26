Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax: Chicago Mayor Too 'Incompetent' to Run City

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich suggested to Newsmax on Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's approval rating is at 6.6% not because he's unlikable, but because he's incapable of running the city.

"Our mayor has a low approval rating, not so much because people don't like him personally. They just recognize that he's completely incompetent. He's doing a terrible job in a great city," Blagojevich told "Finnerty."

The former governor then added that Johnson has landed himself a historically low approval rating for his deflection toward race.

"The only thing he does is blame other people for attacking him because of the color of his skin. And, you know, we're here now in 2025, the country — our country — has matured on issues relating to race."

"It's still a process that's ongoing, but I think most people understand that just pointing to something like that to explain your failures as mayor, well, that's going to get you a low approval rating," he said.

