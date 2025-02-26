WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brandon johnson | chicago | mayor | approval | rod blagojevich

Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax: Chicago Mayor Too 'Incompetent' to Run City

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 10:14 PM EST

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich suggested to Newsmax on Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's approval rating is at 6.6% not because he's unlikable, but because he's incapable of running the city.

"Our mayor has a low approval rating, not so much because people don't like him personally. They just recognize that he's completely incompetent. He's doing a terrible job in a great city," Blagojevich told "Finnerty."

The former governor then added that Johnson has landed himself a historically low approval rating for his deflection toward race.

"The only thing he does is blame other people for attacking him because of the color of his skin. And, you know, we're here now in 2025, the country — our country — has matured on issues relating to race."

"It's still a process that's ongoing, but I think most people understand that just pointing to something like that to explain your failures as mayor, well, that's going to get you a low approval rating," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich suggested to Newsmax on Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's approval rating is at 6.6% not because he's unlikable but because he's incapable of running the city.
brandon johnson, chicago, mayor, approval, rod blagojevich
303
2025-14-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved