Rep. Gill to Newsmax: 'Don't See a Problem' Getting Amended Rescissions Package Passed

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he is confident the House can get the amended rescissions package passed and to President Donald Trump's desk before the Friday deadline.

Senate Republicans exempted a program passed under former President George W. Bush known as the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), from the cuts, which increased the bill's chances of passing in the upper chamber.

"I don't see a problem getting this passed," Gill said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Remember, this is another instance of promises made and promises kept from President Trump. He's gathered the troops together, he called the play, and we're getting it done.

"Now, there's always some negotiations here. We started out with $9.4 billion, they clawed back a little bit of that in the Senate, but, by and large, this is a big rescissions bill and it's just the first that we're getting started with. We're still defunding NPR and PBS. We're still defunding large portions of USAID. This is a huge win for the president."

Vice President JD Vance cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate to advance the rescissions package and codify the funding cuts recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The amended measure reportedly moves on to debate and possibly a final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, before being taken up for passage by the House.

Three Republican senators – Susan Collins of Maine; Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – voted with Democrats against the bill.

Gill said that "fiscal responsibility is historically the most ecumenical Republican policy" and pointed out that it's something "all Republicans, no matter which part of the conference you're from, should agree on."

"What we're cutting here is deliberate waste, fraud, and abuse," he said. "These are virtual money-laundering scams going, oftentimes, to left-wing organizations and left-wing media. This should be a slam dunk for Republicans. It is a fight, but, at the end of the day, we got it done, and that's what matters."

The Texas Republican noted that Congress is "starting with what should be the easiest rescission package that we're going to have."

"These are programs that are deliberately left-wing, that the majority of Americans, I think, find repulsive," Gill said. "You know, I think it's crazy to say that we're going to tax a working-class American in rural America, in middle America, and tell them that they're going to pay for transgender surgeries on the other side of the globe. That's insane and that's something that most Republicans should agree with. The American people agree with us here. This should just be the first step, but we need to get a lot more of these done."

