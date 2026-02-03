Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Clintons to Be Pressed Mainly on Epstein Questions

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he is "excited about bringing them in" after House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton agreed to sit for transcribed, filmed depositions Feb. 27 and Feb. 26, respectively, in the committee's Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Gill appeared on "Ed Henry The Big Take" and said the Clintons "did everything they could to not have to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee."

Shifting to the Oversight Committee's next steps after the Clintons agreed to appear, Gill said the committee had been "working with them for five months to schedule a time, and they wouldn't show up. Eventually, we determined that we were going to set the date. They didn't come, so we were going to move forward with contempt proceedings."

Gill said that "suddenly their schedule becomes very wide open for us," when a vote on contempt for failure to appear was pending.

Gill, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also serves on the Budget and Judiciary committees, according to the House clerk's office.

Asked what he wants to know from the former president and former secretary of state, Gill said, "Bill and Hillary Clinton have a long history with Jeffrey Epstein." He added, "Bill has been on his plane more than a dozen times. ... Jeffrey Epstein visited Bill Clinton in the White House more than a dozen times while he was president."

Gill also said the committee has "seen all kinds of pictures that we have on the committee of Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein and some pretty unsavory positions and situations."

Gill said the committee wants to "ask them about that" and to "ask him what he knows about the entire Epstein saga and when he knew it and what his involvement was."

The host then asked about questioning Hillary Clinton, and Gill said, "You know, we'd like to bring her in, too — she's known this family for a long time. Jeffrey Epstein donated to her initial Senate campaign. ... We know that Ghislaine Maxwell was at [daughter] Chelsea Clinton's wedding."

Gill added, "We'd like to ask her as well. What did you know? And when?"

