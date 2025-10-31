Rep. Gill to Newsmax: 'Suicidal Immigration Policy' Fueled Islamic Terror Threats

The United States is facing an increasingly dangerous wave of Islamic terrorist threats, a problem that stems directly from "a suicidal immigration policy" made by previous administrations, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

"This is exactly what we elected President [Donald] Trump to do, to secure our border and deport aliens who shouldn't be here. Also, to go after Islamic terrorists who should never be in our country to begin with," said Gill on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after the FBI on Friday arrested multiple people in Michigan who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend.

Investigators believe the plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism and are investigating whether those in custody were potentially radicalized online, according to two people briefed on the investigation who could not publicly discuss details.

Gill praised the Trump administration's renewed emphasis on national security and border enforcement, crediting the president for taking decisive action against terror cells and foreign nationals with known extremist ties.

"Let's remind ourselves that America does not have a long history of Islamic terrorism," Gill said. "That is something that is relatively new in our nation's history.

"It's something that we imported via a suicidal immigration policy. And that needs to end."

Gill's comments came as federal officials continue to investigate recent threats linked to foreign nationals who entered the U.S. under previous immigration programs.

Intelligence agencies have warned of potential radicalization networks operating across several states, heightening public concern about national security vulnerabilities.

Gill said he supports the administration's broader immigration crackdown, including enhanced vetting procedures and mass deportations of individuals residing in the country illegally.

He argued that the link between open-border policies and national security failures can no longer be ignored.

"President Trump is helping keep the American people safe by going after Islamic terrorists," Gill said. "He's doing exactly what he should be doing."

The congressman also urged lawmakers to back stronger measures to prevent the entry of individuals from regions associated with extremist activity.

"We need to start taking the threat of Islamic terrorism very seriously," Gill emphasized. "And I think our immigration policy should reflect that."

Gill's remarks echo a growing sentiment among Republicans who believe national security has been compromised by previous lenient immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, maintains that a secure border and aggressive deportation efforts are essential to preventing future attacks.

"The safety of the American people has to come first, and that means ending policies that import the very threats we're trying to protect against," Gill said.

