Texas Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Islam Incompatible With US

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken an important first step by blocking two Islamic groups from buying land in the state, arguing that the nation as a whole must confront ideologies he says are incompatible with the country's legal and cultural framework.

He said the state's new restrictions on the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) mark the beginning of what he views as a broader effort to protect the United States from movements he considers fundamentally at odds with the American form of governance.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," he described cultural and political tensions he believes the country must address directly.

Gill responded to a question about whether Texas' new designation creates a solid barrier to prevent the organizations from acquiring land or advancing long-term development plans in the state.

Abbott, a Republican, earlier in the week classified the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations, a move that blocks them from purchasing or securing any property interest in Texas.

"Well, I think it's certainly a start. And there's a lot more work that needs to be done.

"And we've got to be very realistic about the reality here, which is that you have people from other parts of the globe who adhere to cultures and civilizations that are fundamentally incompatible with our own," Gill said.

He argued that the country must take seriously the ideological differences he says threaten national cohesion.

Abbott said his decision followed years of documented behavior by the two groups and asserted that both had pursued goals that violated U.S. law.

The designation grants Texas broader enforcement authority over any affiliated networks, including the power to block real estate transactions.

"The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world,'" Abbott said in his announcement Tuesday.

"The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.

"Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

Gill echoed the governor's concerns and focused on what he sees as a broader civilizational challenge.

"The reality is that Islam is a political ideology that is incompatible with the United States. It's incompatible with our constitutional system and with Western civilization more broadly," he said.

"And we've got to be realistic, do we want people who are coming to fundamentally change our way of life, to be able to come into our country illegally or legally? And I think the answer is obviously no," he concluded.

