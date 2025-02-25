Rep. Gill to Newsmax: House GOP Has Details to Work Out on Budget Resolution

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, said Tuesday on Newsmax that the House GOP has some details to work out regarding the current budget resolution, but he said he thinks the party's different factions will ultimately unite to get something passed.

"We've got a diverse conference," Gill told "Wake Up America." "We've got everybody from the libertarian wing to the neocons and the paleoconservatives and these are the different groups that Speaker [Mike] Johnson [R-La.,] has to coalesce to put forward a unified agenda. It's probably the toughest job in all of politics. I think he's doing a phenomenal job here.

"We've got some details that we've got to work out," he said. "There are some disagreements, perhaps, on the extent of what our spending cuts are going to look like, perhaps where they're going to be. I feel really good about us being able to get this passed, though. Every single Republican in the House ran on the Trump agenda: securing the border, extending the Trump tax cuts, fighting back against a woke and weaponized federal government, plussing up our military after four years of [former President] Joe Biden destroying it. This bill right now, this reconciliation package, is what unlocks all of that for House Republicans. So, I think that we're in a good position."

Gill emphasized that the current budget resolution is "just the first step" that sets in motion the whole process of getting a bill passed to fund President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

"This is what provides instructions to all of the committees of jurisdiction on what precisely they need to do," he said. "Again, we've got some details we've got to iron out, but we've got plenty of time to do that. Today is just step one."

The Texas congressman was named this week to the House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets and said that the panel is "pushing as hard as we can" for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release government files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as well as convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"The task force that I'm on does not have the authority to declassify materials," Gill said. "That's going to have to come from Pam Bondi and the executive branch. So, we have been pushing them hard to declassify these as quickly as possible, because transparency is what we've got to bring back to Washington. The American people have been sick of an opaque process of knowing that there are secrets that are being held in D.C. for no clear reason, and they would like to see this information released."

