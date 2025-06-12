Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Dems Choose Illegals Over Citizens

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that it's both predictable and "disappointing" that Democrats choose illegal immigrants over American citizens.

Gill joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who was forcibly removed earlier Thursday after interrupting a press conference being held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the illegal immigration crackdown in Los Angeles.

"It's so disappointing that time and again, no matter what is happening, if it's American citizens versus illegal aliens, Democrats will choose illegal aliens. Right now, President [Donald] Trump is deporting criminals who shouldn't have been in our country to begin with, and they're siding with the criminals," Gill told host Rob Schmitt.

Gill called it "amazing" that Democrats like Padilla continue to grandstand about the illegal immigration crackdown they knew was coming since Americans overwhelmingly rejected open borders in November's elections.

"And you know what's amazing is that the context here, to your point, is, after an election cycle that was almost entirely about open borders and the Biden's success, in a way, of importing 20 million people into this country, that's something that the American people didn't agree with," Gill said. "They didn't like it when it was happening, and they don't like it now.

"And poll after poll has shown that the American people support deportations. They want illegal aliens out of our communities, especially illegal aliens who are murdering and raping and rioting in our cities," he added.

