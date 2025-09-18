Rep. Gill to Newsmax: CR 'the Right Play Call'

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that a continuing resolution to keep the government funded past the deadline at the end of the month "is the right play call" despite his general opposition to this type of legislation.

Gill, a member of the House Budget Committee, said on "Wake Up America," "Nobody likes CRs. I certainly don't, but I think that this is the right play call. It's the play call from [President Donald Trump] as well."

He added, "Listen, the goal here is to get the House back to what's called regular order. That's where the House passes 12 appropriations bills, which actually dictate where government money goes to so Congress can utilize its core constitutional authority, which is the power of the purse. We need a little bit more time to do that for this next fiscal year."

Gill noted that legislators "got three of those 12 bills passed out of the House. We want to get all 12 or as many as we possibly can."

He said a continuing resolution "just provides us with enough time to get that process going. So I think that this is the right move. Keep the government open. Keep us working through this process, and let's bring the House back to regular order."

When asked about the spending bill proposed by Democrats that would reverse cuts to Medicaid, PBS, and NPR, Gill said Democrats are using "bizarre policy goals" to take the government "hostage" with a shutdown approaching and called it "a purely political stunt."

