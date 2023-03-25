Paxton to Newsmax: Costello Created Issues for Bragg in Trump Case

Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, certainly created some issues for both the grand jury and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the Stormy Daniels hush-money investigation, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"If I were in [Bragg's] position, I certainly wouldn't want to take it forward," Paxton said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Obviously, he can always take it to a grand jury and then blame it on them whatever happens. And that may be what he ultimately does is just send it to the grand jury and let them make that call. Hopefully, they've heard all testimony, and they'll do the right thing."

Costello earlier this week said he "really stirred up" the grand jury hearing evidence against the former president.

"I think the Manhattan DA is pausing and reconsidering what their actions are going to be because of the presentation that I gave to the grand jury on Monday," Costello told New York radio host John Catsimatidis, host of "Cats & Cosby" on 770 WABC.

"I think I really stirred up those grand jurors," Costello added.

Costello told members of the grand jury that Cohen took credit for being the mastermind behind the payments to Daniels.

Cohen claims Trump ordered the payment and reimbursed him through the Trump Organization.

"Michael Cohen is quite simply a witness that you cannot believe. He is a convicted perjurer," Costello said.

Paxton said Bragg needs to bring somebody else in to override Costello's testimony "because right now it looks like they've got Cohen sort of looking ... — at least neutralize, potentially even dismiss his testimony, based on the fact that Costello basically said he wasn't telling the truth, and he never tells the truth. That's a real severe impact on the credibility of their star witness. So I truly believe they need somebody else, and even with that they still have Costello's testimony that obviously bolsters the president's story."

