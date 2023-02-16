Rep. Brad Wenstrup to Newsmax: East Palestine Must Be 'Monitored Constantly'

The Biden administration needs to not only be on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio, but it needs to be constantly monitoring the situation caused by Norfolk Southern's "controlled release" earlier this month, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

"It is important that this is monitored constantly, make sure that people are in a safe place, that the air is constantly monitored, that the water is constantly monitored, within the river, with the intakes," Wenstrup told Thursday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I heard that they do have a separate intake of water supply. Maybe they need to go to that. But they've got to be constantly checking and maybe evacuate, if necessary."

Wenstrup said Norfolk Southern made the decision to burn off the toxic chemicals spilled during the Feb. 3 train derailment, choosing the "least bad option" and causing"less damage" than a huge explosion might have.

But having Biden administration officials in Ohio — namely Environmental Protect Agency administrator Michael Regan — and monitoring the situation is a must, the Iraq War veteran said.

"One of the things that made a big difference when we were there [in Iraq] is what Gen. [David] Petraeus did is when we moved to our troops into the neighborhoods with the people," Wenstrup told host Greta Van Susteren. "You know, if you're there with them, then the trust grows, and so that I think is a huge signal.

"And you know, personally, they have someone like that there to console people and also to say we're checking it and answer the question."

