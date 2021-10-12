Boston Marathon Survivor Marc Fucarile to Newsmax: Bomber Must Get Death Penalty

Marc Fucarile, who was nearly killed by the second bomb explosion at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Tuesday insisted to Newsmax the Supreme Court must agree to reinstate the death penalty for convicted terrorist bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev so there is no chance he will become a bargaining chip for Americans left overseas.

"I think they need to do what's right," Fucarile told Tuesday's "National Report." "Unfortunately, the message we're sending is that criminals have more rights than survivors and victims in this country. They need to do what's right. They need to put this man to death and do it soon."

If Tsarnaev is not executed, Fucarile said he will be concerned the Taliban will use him in a trade, and he will eventually end up out of prison. If that happens, Fucarile continued, it will be "just like what happened with this administration before, with the Obama administration" with at least five Guantanamo Bay prisoners being released and who are "now running Afghanistan."

"Look at the criminals who are released from jail all the time," Fucarile said. "I don't think he'll ever sit there."

The court will hear a case Wednesday from the Biden administration, which is trying to convince it to reinstate Tsarnaev's death penalty, using the argument a jury did not need to examine the evidence the government had used in an earlier part of the case, reports The Associated Press.

The focus of the case will be on the evidence Tsarnaev's lawyers had wanted the jury to hear that Tsarnaev was influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, to take part in the attack. Evidence has also implicated the older brother in triple killing in Boston on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Fucarile described his injuries on Newsmax, explaining how he lost his right leg immediately during the second explosion at the 2013 marathon and sustained other serious injuries to his left leg, and ended up with shrapnel and BBs in his body.

He was at the race finish line to cheer on a friend and saw the first explosion.

"And then the second bomb went off 13 seconds later at my right leg, and it took my right knee, right through the right knee, took my leg off," he said. "It blew off my pants, burnt my skin, mangled my left leg. I was on fire. I was put out three times."

He added he even ended up with nails in his pelvis and his bicep from the bombs.

"The things they lined them with, they were dirty, dirty guys," Fucarile said. "They did some dirty stuff, and they put those bombs right next to families with little children.

"[The bombing] didn't just affect 265 people that they injured that day, the 17 that they mutilated, the amputees, and the three that they killed on that day," he said. "They affected our families. They affected our friends. They affected my son."

Fucarile said two years later, he received his prosthetic leg, but he remains in pain and cannot bear weight on his right leg.

"Some people want to let this guy just sit in jail," he said. "They never want to hear from him again because they don't want to be reminded. I mean, every day I put on that prosthetic leg."

Meanwhile, the marathon was canceled last year because of the pandemic and returned this Monday, and Fucarile said he has mixed feelings about the event, mostly because of the race organizers, who he believes makes it "very difficult" for wounded veterans to participate.

"They take bibs away from survivors organizations in the marathon," he said. "I just don't agree with their politics. The people that volunteer and that work there are amazing people, but the higher-up politics of it ... they got a lot of control, and they make sure that people know it."

