Boris Johnson to Newsmax: Only Trump Could Make Gaza Peace Deal

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump deserves singular credit for brokering the Gaza peace deal, arguing the president's unique combination of credibility in Jerusalem and "force of personality" made the outcome possible.

"I think you've got to face it — and this will drive everybody nuts — but this would not have happened if it hadn't been for Donald Trump. There's no question about it," Johnson said in an in-studio appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

He told Van Susteren that Trump "put the hard word on both sides" — pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when right-wing rivals threatened to scuttle a compromise and scaring Hamas into relinquishing its chief lever, the hostages.

"Thank heavens — thank God — they're finally giving them back. It's a wonderful, wonderful thing," Johnson said.

"But I don't think it would have happened if Hamas hadn't known that Trump was serious in saying, 'If you don't do this, we're going to get medieval, we're going to wipe you out.' And I think that focused their mind," Johnson said. "So this was an instance of the president of the United States using the power of his office and the force of his personality to deliver something for the world that I think is just massively positive."

Johnson underscoredt that Trump's record of unmistakable support for Israel helped create the necessary political capital in Jerusalem.

"He built up a lot of credit and trust in Israel because, you know, he moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Johnson said — a move that the Trump administration announced in December 2017 and formally executed with a new embassy opening in May 2018.

"[Trump had] been with Israel in this extraordinary operation against Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. You know, that was a massive thing. Nobody could doubt his support for Israel. So that was very, very important," Johnson said.

Beyond policy actions, Johnson emphasized the power of unpredictability and personal persuasion.

"The great thing about President Trump is he has an air of unpredictability," Johnson told Van Susteren. "Those guys [Hamas] genuinely thought that it was a credible threat he was making … that if they kept going, unless they took this deal, then they would be wiped out."

He added, "To a certain extent, in human affairs, sheer force of personality really does make a difference."

