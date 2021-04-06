Trump Pleased Border Wall May Be Restarted, but Says Biden Isn't 'Making the Decisions'

A potential restart to construction of the border wall championed and begun by former President Donald Trump that’s reportedly under consideration by the Biden administration is good news, Trump told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

The Washington Times reported Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was considering adding to the wall – which Democrats criticized incessantly during Trump’s tenure – amid the current illegal immigration crisis. President Joe Biden ended taxpayer support for the border wall with an executive order he signed in one of his first acts after taking office Jan. 20.

“A lot of damage was done, we were gonna have that wall almost complete, it was delayed two-and-a-half years because of lawsuits,” Trump told Heather Childers on “American Agenda.” “… If [the Biden administration is] going to complete it – it’s very little to complete – if they’re going to complete it, it’s a great thing, that’s a very positive step.”

Biden’s presidency has thus far been dogged by speculation about his capacity to do the job at age 78. That speculation only grew after a record period before giving his first press conference in late March, an hour-long affair that was highly criticized for his reliance on friendly reporters, some debunked talking points, and note cards he appeared to be using to guide his decisions and answers throughout.

“I hope he’s well, I hope everything’s fine from that standpoint, physically and mentally,” Trump said.

Trump used hyperbole to describe the “job” of being president, a post that he said was incredibly demanding for anyone.

“When I say ‘full time’ – it’s 50-hours a day, it’s a lot of work,” Trump said.

Though he conceded he didn’t have inside information about the inner workings of the Biden administration, Trump said, as an observer, he’s concluded Biden isn’t calling the shots.

“I think other people are making most of the decisions,” Trump said.

He repeated his taunt that the supposedly-centrist Biden has so far governed like “[Independent Vermont Senator] Bernie Sanders on steroids” and lamented what he sees as America’s turn toward “becoming a socialist nation” as two of the reasons he thinks “other people are making the decisions.”

But Trump said the resilience of the U.S. economy, in spite of the leftward turn by the new White House and in spite of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related state shutdowns, is a testament to the work done by his administration.

“We’re doing better than any other country in the world right now,” Trump said. “And that’s because of the foundation we built economically.”

