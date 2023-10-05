×
Tags: border wall | chad wolf | biden administration | joe biden

Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Admin Contradicts Itself on Border Wall

By    |   Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:13 PM EDT

Chad Wolf, former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary in the Trump administration, noted that the Biden administration is already contradicting itself on its proposal to build more border wall.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Wolf accused President Joe Biden of going against his own administration when he said border walls did not work.

The administration recently waived 26 laws to build additional border barriers in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, despite the president's comments and claims that the administration failed to re-appropriate the money assigned to the wall.

"They've gone to court to sue the state of Texas from building not only border wall, but maritime buoys. They've gone to court for the state of Arizona to take down their containers that they put along that border," Wolf said.

"The White House and the Department of Homeland Security — particularly Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas — they're turning themselves inside and out today in a pretzel trying to justify this to the American people," he added.

Wolf said the 17 new miles to be built in South Texas are nowhere near enough to begin to address the 1,843,432 U.S. Customs and Border Protection total encounters so far this year.

"I don't give this a lot of weight. It's [around] 20 miles of border wall. It should have been built in 2021," Wolf stated. "But this alone is not going to solve the massive crisis that we have going down at the border."

