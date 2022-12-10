Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Senators' Border Proposal 'A Joke'

Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan decried on Newsmax a proposal from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to bolster security at the border while providing a pathway to citizenship for migrants.

"This is about border security and national security," Morgan told "Saturday Report."

"There should be no talk about providing more incentives, any talk about amnesty. I don't care what the justification is for anyone supporting it; all it's going to do is encourage the cartels to encourage more migrants to illegally enter the border."

Morgan added that while providing "resources" to the border is important, ensuring border security should also be a matter of "policy."

According to the New York Post, Sinema's and Tillis' plan would provide a pathway to citizenship for roughly 2 million "Dreamers." In exchange, an increase of at least $25 billion in funding would go toward border security, the hiring of more officers and an increase in border agents' pay.

But regarding a provision to go after the cartels or codifying laws that "apply consequences to those illegally entering," none of that, he said, is "in this bill. It's a joke."