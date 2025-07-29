NBPC's Cabrera to Newsmax: Patrolling Border 'Gets Boring' Under Trump

Border Patrol agents at the southern border are sometimes bored as President Donald Trump has focused on stopping the migrant crisis, National Border Patrol Council spokesman Chris Cabrera told Newsmax on Tuesday.

During an appearance on "National Report," Cabrera talked about the change at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump.

"Well, the crossings are the lowest I've seen in 24 years," he told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. "It's to the point where it's, you know, it gets boring out there at times, which is a good thing.

"You know, we're getting a chance to rest and refit and get out there and do what we're designed to do."

While the Trump administration’s border policies have resulted in a record low number of crossings, that doesn't mean the job of patrolling has stopped.

"You know, there's still folks out there trying to cross," Cabrera said. "There's still drugs coming across. It's just it's not as pronounced as it was."

He added that under former President Joe Biden, migrants volunteered to be caught. Not now.

"Obviously, they were turning themselves in. They were catching us, you know, in a sense," Cabrera said. "So now we're back to the old school way of actually on the ground, cutting for sign and looking for those that are skilled at trying to get away from us. And we're getting them, you know, we're shutting it down a little more each day."

