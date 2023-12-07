Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Border Issue Will Litigate '24 Election

The border issue will litigate the 2024 presidential election, and Republicans should hold strong and continue to block billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel until tougher measures to control immigration are put in place, said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

The Senate voted 51-49 Thursday to block an emergency spending bill to provide financial assistance to Ukraine and Israel, leaving the $110.5 billion measure short of the 60 votes needed to pave the way to start debate.

"In the five years I've been here, this is one of the most serious issues, which was a big issue back in 2018 when I ran for Senate, through the Trump administration it got down to where there were very few illegal crossings and then open border policies as soon as [President Joe] Biden got elected," Braun said Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"That has been brewing as a key issue, and I believe along with a weak economy, November 2024, that will be what litigates the election. This is the first time in my time here where there were 41 Republicans that said until we secure the southern border, we can't attend to any of this other stuff and its not to mention that all this aid will be 100% borrowed money to boot.

"And the [Chuck] Schumer, he is the one who will have full authority, along with his communications with the White House, in terms of what happens. He will try to spin it in a way that says, 'We can't do all of that,' but I hope Republicans hold strong. It's the first time we've had us all together on this key issue."

Republicans on Thursday said it was essential to make their case for tighter immigration policies and control of the southern border.

"Today's vote is what it takes for the Democratic leader to recognize that Senate Republicans mean what we say," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech earlier on Wednesday. "Then let's vote. And then let's finally start meeting America's national security priorities, including right here at home."

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been debating for months on how to address Biden's request for billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine as it fights Russian invaders, for Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks by Islamist Hamas militants, for U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific, and for international humanitarian relief.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com