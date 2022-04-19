Rep. Steube to Newsmax: 221K Border Encounters in March Most in DHS History

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., decried on Newsmax the lack of security and the historic levels of illegal immigration at the southern border.

Steube told Tuesday's "American Agenda" that in March, Customs and Border Protection had 221,303 encounters with migrants who had crossed the southern border illegally, while ''in 2020, when Trump was president, it was 542% less than it was now. That number is the highest number ever recorded in [Department of] Homeland Security history."

Steube's comments come in light of his Democratic colleagues' pushback, urging the Biden administration to postpone the lifting of Title 42. Title 42 is a policy designated initially to turn back sick migrants but is used to leverage the capabilities of CBP.

According to the New York Post, two allies of President Joe Biden, Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Gary Peters of Michigan, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, are pushing back against ending Title 42.

Appearing Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Coons said: "In the region where I'm from, we're seeing infections rise. I think Philadelphia, for example, just returned to a mask mandate."

"​So my hope is," he added, "that that will be reconsidered appropriately. I know that there are both Republicans and Democrats calling for a reconsideration, and the administration just announced a plan for how to deal with a possible surge in crossings at the border."

Later, a Democratic strategist commented on Coons' allusion to Title 42.

"When Coons breaks, it's a big deal," the strategist said.

"They absolutely have to change this. They can't get the COVID relief bill done until they change this," they added. "You're going to start seeing every moderate doing this, making this their issue because you have to break with the administration." ​

