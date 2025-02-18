Tom Homan to Newsmax: 'Working On' Striking Cartels in Mexico

President Donald Trump declared Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations on his first day in office, and now border czar Tom Homan says there are active discussions about U.S. military strikes on terrorist targets in Mexico.

"That's something we're working on now," Homan told Monday night's "Finnerty" on Newsmax, suggesting it is talk on the table and not actively a military strike plan in the works.

While striking a target in Mexico will also require work with the Mexican government and its military, Homan suggested there might be an override over fair warning if American border patrol agents are under an active threat.

"But I can tell you, President Trump has made Mexico cartels who put a death threat against Border Patrol agents or our military, if they harm a Border Patrol agent or the military, President Trump will wipe them off the face of the Earth," Homan said.

Thus far, Trump is not likely to overstep with military action, barring an imminent threat, because relations are in a good spot, according to Homan.

"I think President Trump has them where he wants them," Homan said. "They've now put military on the on their northern border and our southern border. They are now participating and beginning to participate in 'Remain in Mexico.'

"President Trump is demanding they take action and we're monitoring them. President Trump, you know, he's a game changer. President Trump has already got Mexico where he wants them, and he's going to force more out of them in the near future."

