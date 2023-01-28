Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: Biden Admin Complicit in Border Crisis

The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are complicit in what's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, said Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

"President [Joe] Biden, on day one when he became president, said, 'I'm going to stop construction on the border wall.' He undid all of the [former President Donald] Trump policies that were actually helping reduce the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border," Lesko said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"In December of last year, we had the highest number of illegal immigrant apprehensions in the history of us recording how many people are coming across the border. I always find it interesting when reporters ask illegal immigrants themselves, 'Do you think the border is closed?' and the immigrants say, 'No, I just crossed it.' This is just terrible. This is a humanitarian crisis.

"In Texas, people are sleeping out in the cold. In Arizona, we have girls that are being raped; women that are being raped. I have talked to Border Patrol officers and officials on the ground in Arizona. They said they suspect many of these young, teenage girls are being sold into sex slavery. Tons of fentanyl is crossing over the border, killing Americans. And the Biden administration is complicit in all of it."

Lesko said House Republicans will pass border security legislation, but "what happens with it in the Senate, I don't know." And Biden will "probably veto it" because he "wants open borders," she said.

"They are not prioritizing securing the border, and it's affecting U.S. citizens. It's affecting the illegal immigrants themselves because the cartels are totally in control," she added.

Fentanyl seizures along the southwest border from November to December 2022 increased by 52 percent, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.