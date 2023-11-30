Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Terrorists Crossing Border Expected Under Biden

U.S. border agents have encountered a "growing number of individuals" on the FBI's terrorist watchlist trying to enter the country via the southern border, which should be expected under the Biden administration, says former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Michigan.

"When you encourage people to come up through the southern border without consequence this is what you get," Rogers said Thursday on Newsmax during an appearance on "National Report."

"We have no idea how many people are coming in that are on the terrorist watchlist. If there is one in the batch maybe there's more," he added. "Part of this problem is people believe they can come through the border and end up in a nice apartment in New York City.

"That's the message being told to the rest of the world which is why you are seeing even Russian folks coming across the border, Chinese, Iranians, Venezuelans and in this case people who are tied to terrorism in some way who are now in the country, and we don't likely know where they're at, and that should be concerning for all of us."

The Department of Homeland Security in September said 160 migrants whose identities match those on the Terrorist Screening Dataset had been apprehended by Customs and Border Protection trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, compared to 100 in fiscal year 2022.

