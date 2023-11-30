×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border | joe biden | mike rogers

Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Terrorists Crossing Border Expected Under Biden

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 01:19 PM EST

U.S. border agents have encountered a "growing number of individuals" on the FBI's terrorist watchlist trying to enter the country via the southern border, which should be expected under the Biden administration, says former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Michigan.

"When you encourage people to come up through the southern border without consequence this is what you get," Rogers said Thursday on Newsmax during an appearance on "National Report."

"We have no idea how many people are coming in that are on the terrorist watchlist. If there is one in the batch maybe there's more," he added. "Part of this problem is people believe they can come through the border and end up in a nice apartment in New York City.

"That's the message being told to the rest of the world which is why you are seeing even Russian folks coming across the border, Chinese, Iranians, Venezuelans and in this case people who are tied to terrorism in some way who are now in the country, and we don't likely know where they're at, and that should be concerning for all of us."

The Department of Homeland Security in September said 160 migrants whose identities match those on the Terrorist Screening Dataset had been apprehended by Customs and Border Protection trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, compared to 100 in fiscal year 2022.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
U.S. border agents have encountered a "growing number of individuals" on the FBI's terrorist watch list trying to enter the country via the southern border, which should be expected under the Biden administration, says former Rep. Mike Rogers.
border, joe biden, mike rogers
289
2023-19-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved