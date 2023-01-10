Chad Wolf to Newsmax: US Has No 'Leadership' on Border Crisis

Speaking on President Joe Biden's recent visit to the United States-Mexico border and to Mexico City, former President Donald Trump's acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, told Newsmax that this historic migrant influx was due to a lack of "leadership."

"It takes leadership," Wolf told "Prime News," "and I think you see that from former President Trump, you don't hear any of this being talked about from [the Biden] administration, from their allies on Capitol Hill, or anything of the such, even designating [the Mexican cartels] as 'foreign terrorist organizations.'"

Trump's border doctrine, if elected president in 2024, will "deploy all necessary military assets, including the U.S. Navy, to impose a full naval embargo on the cartels. I did that before, and it worked. What we did was incredible."

"Furthermore," Trump continued, "I will order the Department of Defense to make appropriate use of special forces, cyberwarfare and other overt and covert actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure, and operations. I will designate the major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations."

Biden thanked Mexico on Tuesday for taking back migrants who crossed the southern border illegally.

"Our entire hemisphere is experiencing unprecedented levels of migration," Biden said at Mexico City's National Palace on Tuesday. "It's putting real strain on the communities in both Mexico and the United States."

But for Wolf, he says the Biden administration is OK with the "status quo," and "he doesn't see anything changing out of this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!