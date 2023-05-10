Georgia AG to Newsmax: WH Border Policy Led to Trafficking

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Wednesday blamed the Biden administration's border policies for the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Four migrants were charged earlier in the day for their involvement in the trafficking of a minor female victim in Cherokee and Fulton counties: Jose Medina Dominguez, 33; Cesar Juarez Oaxaca, 39; Ruben Tolentino, 35; and Cedric Johnson, 48. Three pleaded guilty.

"This is a tragic case for a couple reasons. One, we have a 15-year-old girl that was taken advantage of by multiple individuals," Carr said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"We also have a situation here where the impact of failed immigration policies in this country — not having a secure border — led to this individual, this young girl, being taken advantage of.

"Three of the four individuals we secured convictions with yesterday or last week were here illegally. … The end of Title 42 – you talk about fentanyl coming over the border, human trafficking, not only do you have individuals that will come to this country to sell human beings for sex, but you also have those who are buyers.

"Had these three individuals not been in the United States illegally a 15-year-old girl in Georgia wouldn't have been taken advantage of."

Carr said the chaos at the border has put the onus on the states to protect U.S. citizens.

"One of the fundamental roles of the federal government is to defend our nation … and when the federal government fails in its job, it comes back to the states," he said. "We are having to deal with the effects of human trafficking in in the state of Georgia.

"The states have to step up when the federal government doesn't do its job. But this policy, Title 42, clearly had an impact and the end of it, as the president himself said, is going to lead to chaos at the border, and they're already seeing evidence of that right now."

The end of Title 42 has raised questions about what will happen with migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is preparing for an increase in migrants.

The order authorized Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants, including people seeking asylum. The order said areas where migrants were held often weren't designed for quarantining people or for social distancing.

Title 42 has been used more than 2.8 million times to expel migrants since its implementation. However, children traveling alone were exempt. Also, it has been unevenly enforced by nationality, partly because it's harder to expel people to some countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

