Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Dems 'Protect the Lawbreaker'

Democrats get into politics to make laws, but nowadays the party operatives are in office to encourage people to break them, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell warned on Newsmax.

"The Democrats came up with this concept of sanctuary cities this name that sounds so great, but really what sanctuary cities are is an attack on the rule of law," Grenell told "Saturday Report."

"It's a place where you get to break federal immigration laws and not have any consequences for breaking those laws, because cities and states protect you. They protect the lawbreaker."

Grenell stresses Democrats must be exposed for their push to permit people to break the laws — many of which they push to make.

"That's been happening for a very long time," Grenell continued. "The Democrats every time they wag their finger at anyone talking about the rule of law, we should throw back in their faces the fact that they invented sanctuary cities, places where you get to break the law for free, without consequence."

Ultimately, Democrats are covering for President Joe Biden's failed border policies, Grenell told host Kilmeny Duchardt.

"When it comes to the border, Kilmeny, I think actually that the blame is totally with Joe Biden," Grenell said. "They've spent 2½ years in this administration allowing this chaos at the border.

"Congress certainly has an oversight responsibility. Congress certainly can play a role. But Congress' role is to push the administration to do the right thing."

Instead of pushing back on failed policies, Democrats double down on them to keep power, and Republicans have to do more to break them on it, Grenell concluded.

"They are trying to use the leverage that they have," he said.

"If the question is, can Congress use more leverage to try to get Joe Biden and his administration to do more? Certainly, that answer is yes, but this squarely is about the Joe Biden administration."

