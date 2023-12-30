Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Biden 'Intentionally Unsecured' Southern Border

The Biden administration is recognizing the political damage of their open-border policies, perhaps, but it was all by design, according to former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Newsmax.

"Our border security right now, Tom, is not a red or blue issue: It's a red, white, and blue issue," Morgan told "America Right Now" host Tom Basile. "And I'm still in this fight to bring awareness and intention to American people on that question."

Morgan was involved in the handoff from the Trump administration to President Joe Biden's team, and he lamented all their border security recommendations were ignored at America's peril.

"During the transition, as President Biden was assuming his position, we provided his transition team over 200 briefings," Morgan said. "The majority of those were on border security, and we warned them if they did what they said they were going to do during that campaign that they would create an unbelievable level of lawlessness and chaos at our border.

"They ignored us, and they dismantled, intentionally, a network of tools and authorities and policies we had in place. They took the most secure border in our lifetime and they intentionally unsecured it."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexico's leadership held meetings on the border crisis this week, but was merely lip service to a crisis the administration caused.

"We heard it went well from a message on X, Tom; what we should have seen was a bipartisan press conference that said they were going to do a couple of things," Morgan said, which was ostensibly restoring all the Trump border policies the Biden administration dropped, including Remain in Mexico and ending catch and release of illegal border crossers.

The administration has signaled to illegal migrants and alleged asylum seekers: You will make it if you want to come.

"Here's the issue: as long as the federal government continues to institute a catch-and-release policy there's nothing to states are going to be able to do to stop the flow," Morgan lamented.

"That's the reality here. So until this administration steps up and does their job to actually detain and remove individuals and apply consequences, this is never going to stop, Tom."

Every year of the Biden administration has set new records of illegal immigration, Morgan warned, saying 2024 will be the worst yet.

"FY 23 didn't bring the crisis; President Biden brought this crisis on day one," Morgan said. "His first year in office sent an all-time record. His second year in office set of record above that, and this year it set an all-time record that we've never seen.

"And right now fiscal year 2024 is on pace to set another record."

