Rep. Crane to Newsmax: Democrats Facilitate Illegal Entry Into US

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. has seen a massive influx of illegal border crossings since President Joe Biden took office because "even the illegal aliens know that this Democrat Party is the party that's going to facilitate their entry into the country."

Earlier in the day, several Senate Republicans blocked proposed legislation supported by Biden that would have permitted 4,000 illegal border crossings a day. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it a gimmick and said his colleagues on the conservative side would not vote for it.

Crane, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, said that the American people are "waking up" to what the Biden administration has been planning all along.

"Then-candidate Biden, who was running for office, said repeatedly at multiple campaign stops, 'If you wanna come here and you feel oppressed, we should have the capacity to get everybody into the country,'" Crane said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If we were serious about securing this border, they [the Democrats] would have helped us pass HR 2, which actually was the most comprehensive, toughest bill that we've ever seen come through Capitol Hill on securing our border," he added.

