Rep. Mike Cloud to Newsmax: People Know 'Border Is a Sieve' Right Now

The American people know the southern border is not secure, despite what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may say, Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Here in South Texas, where I'm from and where I live, you don't have to go far," Cloud told "National Report." "You ask your neighbors constantly. I'm talking to law enforcement in my community, I'm talking to ranchers. There's bailouts all the time. Of course, we know the fentanyl that's coming through the district."

"There's been people who've done cellphone tracking and able to see that what's happening at our border, affecting every single congressional district throughout our country," he continued. "So this is a very big issue and, at this point, the American people know that this is not some sort of just difference in policy. This isn't sort of an accidental thing that this administration is doing. This is all by design and Mayorkas has been all too complicit and willing to push the lie out there when it comes to what's going on at the border."

During his testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Mayorkas said he "respectfully" disagrees with Border Chief Raul Ortiz's previous testimony the border is not secure.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd accused Mayorkas of lying while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in late March. Mayorkas denied knowing the significance of colored wristbands being worn by migrants coming across the border. Judd said he had communicated to Mayorkas about the wristbands and the secretary's lie to Congress is grounds for impeachment.

Cloud said he has personal experience with Mayorkas lying.

"He's lied to me, even in private meetings, where there's no cameras, about what's going on in my district," he said. "People aren't falling for this. They know that the border is a sieve right now, in spite of the good efforts of the boots on the ground and what they're trying to do.

"It's certainly not respectful to call this border secure, to disparage the good work of the CBP [Customs and Border Protection] members who are doing their best in a very difficult situation and with policies being embraced by this administration that are absolutely destructive to the American people and are only aiding and abetting the work of the cartels," he said. "It is unconscionable, and certainly Mayorkas does deserve to be removed if he doesn't resign."

