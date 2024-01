Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz told Newsmax Wednesday he voted for HR 2, or the "Secure the Border Act of 2023," to be included in last year's continuing resolution to fund the government.

Waltz told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that he "voted for" border provisions to be included in the continuing resolution.

"Ironically," Waltz added, "most of the eight that actually voted to oust Speaker McCarthy also voted against that must pass funding with HR 2 and a cut in spending attached to it. It was really perplexing to me."

