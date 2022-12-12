Mark Morgan to Newsmax: America's War on Drugs 'Failure' Under Biden

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, believes the Biden administration "has a perceived political benefit" to condoning "millions" of illegal immigrants crossing the United States-Mexico border every year.

"Migrants are included in America's 10-year census counts," Morgan told Newsmax on Monday's "American Agenda," explaining reasons for the White House's border indifference.

Plus, the Biden administration asserts that "every single illegal alien will equate to a vote for the Democrats," Morgan added to co-host Bob Sellers.

The chaos at the southern border "shouldn't be a right or left thing. Everybody wins when we secure our border," Morgan said, adding "this is about ideologies and politics. As a result, [Democrats] are sacrificing our national security because of that."

More than 107,000 lethal drug overdoses occurred in 2021 — and fentanyl poisonings reportedly account for two-thirds of these deaths – Morgan said of the consequences of the Biden administration not prioritizing proper border security.

"The so-called 'War on Drugs' has been a failure, because up until the previous administration [involving former President Donald Trump], no one took the border seriously," Morgan lamented. "We had the most secure border of our lifetime" just two years ago.

"And it's not 'incompetence,'" Morgan said. "They're intentionally unsecuring this border."

Morgan then added, "We have illegal immigrants coming into this country by the millions. And with the drugs pouring in, our border has become unpatrolled and unmonitored.

"And now, we have a drug crisis" in our country, Morgan said, noting fentanyl poisonings have become the leading cause of death among Americans, aged 18-45.

