Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden Admin Running Misinfo Campaign on Border

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Newsmax that the Biden administration is running a "misinformation" campaign regarding the record-high numbers of southern border crossings.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Monday, Wolf said, "they're startling numbers. And frankly, they're hard to comprehend."

According to new border data released by Customs and Border Protection, the number of southwest land border crossings for September was 227,547, bringing the total for the fiscal year so far to 2,378,944 crossing.

"I think the administration at this point — I think you have to say they're not even trying. They're not even trying to uphold border security and immigration enforcement in any sense of the word because the numbers keep getting worse and worse every month."

Wolf was shown a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris saying, "we have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including our administration."

Wolf said, "the clip that you showed, showing the Vice President, the President, and others, saying the border's 'secure,' it's a lie to the American people. They're lying to the American people.

"It's a misinformation campaign. And the numbers just bear that out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!