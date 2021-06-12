Chad Wolf to Newsmax: VP Harris Has No Excuse to Avoid Border Trip

VP Kamala Harris is attempting to dodge the reality she is the U.S. border czar without visiting the crisis to witness it firsthand, according to former action Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Newsmax.

"It's well past the time, and there's absolutely no reason that she shouldn't be there," Wolf told "Saturday Report."

It shows a lack of leadership allowing law enforcement to be "overwhelmed," Wolf told host Carl Higbie, including public services in Texas having to take in thousands of migrant school-age children being trafficked into the U.S. to help their adult guardians obtain an excuse to stay.

"Absolutely, she should be at the border; she should have made multiple visits to the border by now, because at the end of the day that's leadership," Wolf said.

"She also needs to visit the border to understand what are the challenges there. What are the law enforcement officials there experiencing? What are the migrants experiencing? She should be able to talk to migrants that are coming across that border.

"Are they coming here because they are really fleeing violence, or are they coming here for economic reasons? It's really important to understand why people are making that journey."

Wolf noted the Biden administration's "messaging" is poor, but added "migrants don't listen to government officials," they merely watch the results of those trekking to the border before them.

"Are they in the U.S., or are they back home?" Wolf said, noting a successful trip will inspire more to make the dangerous trek – no matter if VP Harris has not flipped to say "do not come."

"Their messaging is confusing at best, because if you remember back in March, their message was: 'you can come; just don't come now,'" Wolf said. "So now they've gone to a difference message, which is 'don't come.'"

No migrant is listening to Harris, but the Biden administration is actively "choosing not to enforce border security laws and immigration enforcement laws," Wolf continued

"The policies and the action on the ground don't match the messaging coming out of the vice president's mouth at the moment," he said.

States like Texas under GOP Gov. Greg Abbott are taking the federal government's job into their own hands to secure their borders and protect their legal citizens, Wolf concluded.

"In the absence of leadership and the absence of the federal government actually trying to secure our border, you're going to continue to see states and other communities bear the cost and bear the brunt of it," Wolf lamented.

